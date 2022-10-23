Andrews (knee) failed to bring in either of his two targets and rushed once for four yards in the Ravens' 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Andrews managed to overcome his questionable designation, but he ultimately was held without a catch for only the second time in his career, with the only other instance having occurred in Week 14 of his 2018 rookie campaign. The veteran tight end was one of several Ravens pass catchers caught up in the domino effect of Lamar Jackson attempting just 16 passes, and he should have a good chance to bounce back from what will surely prove an outlier when he faces the struggling Buccaneers in a Week 8 Thursday night road showdown later in the week.