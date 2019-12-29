Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Not expected to play Sunday

Andrews (ankle), who is listed as questionable on the official injury report for Sunday's game against the Steelers, is not expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With the Ravens' playoff seeding locked in, coach John Harbaugh had already announced that Lamar Jackson, Marshal Yanda, Earl Thomas, Brandon Williams and Mark Ingram (calf) won't play Sunday. It's not a surprise that Andrews will be held out as well to rest his sore ankle.

