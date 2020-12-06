Andrews, who is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, isn't expected to play Tuesday against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though the Ravens, which were shorthanded in their Week 12 loss to the Steelers, will have reinforcements for Tuesday night's game, it doesn't look like they'll have their No. 1 tight end back. Luke Willson thus profiles as the team's top available option at the position Week 13.