The Ravens are not expected to activate Andrews (ankle) in time for Saturday's divisional-round playoff matchup against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Andrews was listed as a full participant in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but Baltimore reportedly doesn't plan to activate him from IR by Friday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. The standout tight end is working his way back from a significant ankle injury suffered Nov. 16, and it looks like a more realistic target for his return could be the AFC Championship Game, should the Ravens beat Houston and advance that far. If Andrews is indeed sidelined Saturday it will fall to Isaiah Likely, who has scored five times in his last five appearances, to operate as Lamar Jackson's starting TE.