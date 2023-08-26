Andrews (undisclosed) isn't on the field for warmups ahead of Saturday's preseason finale against Tampa Bay, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Andrews wasn't expected to play this preseason even if healthy, and he missed a practice or two this week due to an undisclosed injury. He'll focus on getting healthy ahead of a Week 1 home game against the Texans.
