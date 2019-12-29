Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Not playing Week 17

Andrews (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

Andrews missed two practices this week due to a sore ankle, making it easy decision for the Ravens to hold him out of a regular-season finale where nothing is at stake. With the Ravens having already clinched the No. 1 seed, coach John Harbaugh plans to rely heavily on his reserve players in Week 17. Expect the duo of Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle to absorb all of Andrews' snaps at tight end.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends