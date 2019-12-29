Ravens' Mark Andrews: Not playing Week 17
Andrews (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Andrews missed two practices this week due to a sore ankle, making it easy decision for the Ravens to hold him out of a regular-season finale where nothing is at stake. With the Ravens having already clinched the No. 1 seed, coach John Harbaugh plans to rely heavily on his reserve players in Week 17. Expect the duo of Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle to absorb all of Andrews' snaps at tight end.
