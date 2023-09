Andrews (undisclosed) didn't practice Monday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Coach John Harbaugh downplayed Andrews' unspecified injury last week and said he was sure the tight end would be ready for Baltimore's season opener against Houston. While that may still be the case, another missed practice is cause for concern at least temporarily. If Andrews doesn't recover as quickly as the Ravens expected, they've got a capable replacement in second-year pro Isaiah Likely.