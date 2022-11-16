Andrews (shoulder/knee) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism Monday that Andrews would be ready to play after the Week 10 bye. That's no sure thing, especially with the tight end missing another practice as the Ravens prepare for Sunday's home game against Carolina. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely will have a key role again if Andrews misses another game.
