Ravens' Mark Andrews: Not present for start of training camp
Andrews (undisclosed) isn't present for the start of Ravens' training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.
Andrews was one of just two surprise absences from practice, as he joined offensive tackle Greg Senat on the sidelines without previously being designated with any sort of injury. However, the exact reasoning behind Andrews' failure to take the field isn't exactly clear at this point in time, so look for additional updates to be provided on the third-round pick over the coming few days.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tight end, DST sleeper options
Heath Cummings says tight end and defense could be two of your last three picks and you could...
-
Busts at tight end and DST
Heath Cummings looks for bust candidates at tight end and DST.
-
Tight end and DST breakouts
Heath Cummings looks for the next big thing at tight end and DST.
-
Travis Kelce primed for big year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce this offseason, and the Chiefs tight end is excited...
-
Ranking debate: Pick your TE
Do you wonder how you should prioritize a tight end in your draft? Are the Big Three worth...
-
Regression nuggets for TE, DST and K
Heath Cummings looks for likely regression at tight end, kicker and DST, with O.J. Howard sticking...