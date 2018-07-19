Ravens' Mark Andrews: Not present for start of training camp

Andrews (undisclosed) isn't present for the start of Ravens' training camp, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.

Andrews was one of just two surprise absences from practice, as he joined offensive tackle Greg Senat on the sidelines without previously being designated with any sort of injury. However, the exact reasoning behind Andrews' failure to take the field isn't exactly clear at this point in time, so look for additional updates to be provided on the third-round pick over the coming few days.

