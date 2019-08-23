Andrews caught one of his two targets for 25 yards in Thursday's preseason win over the Eagles.

The Ravens' top tight end played into the second quarter, leaving his mark on a 25-yard gain that set them up for a Trace McSorley touchdown scramble. Andrews continues to draw positive reviews in camp and projects as the Ravens' No.1 tight end in terms of passing down work. Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle's presence could cap Andrews' ceiling to an extent, but there's no question that Andrews will be a staple in the Baltimore passing attack in the middle of the field.