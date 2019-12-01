Ravens' Mark Andrews: Only productive receiver in win
Andrews caught three of six targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 win over San Francisco.
Andrews hauled in a 20-yard touchdown in the first quarter. That was the seventh touchdown of the season for the 23-year-old tight end and the fourth in the last four weeks. Lamar Jackson only threw for 105 yards in this one, and nobody but Andrews managed more than 21 receiving yards, as Baltimore won this one with a run-heavy approach. Up next for Andrews and the Ravens is a Week 14 trip to Buffalo.
