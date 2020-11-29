Andrews (thigh) tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday and has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Steelers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Andrews will be one of two Ravens added to the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, with star pass rusher Matt Judon being the other following his own positive COVID-19 test, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. They become the 10th and 11th Ravens players to test positive, rendering both unable to play Tuesday. As Schefter notes, Andrews is a Type 1 diabetic, so the tight end could be more vulnerable to the symptoms of the coronavirus than most of his peers. The Ravens haven't commented on Andrews' status beyond Week 12, but he seems unlikely to clear the protocol in time for Baltimore's Week 13 game Dec. 7 versus Dallas. With Andrews and Patrick Ricard on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Nick Boyle (knee) on injured reserve, the Ravens are currently without a tight end on the 53-man roster.