Andrews brought in four of seven targets for 53 yards and rushed once for one yard in the Ravens' 10-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Andrews led the Ravens' air attack in receiving yards and checked in second in targets while working the last three quarters with Tyler Huntley as his quarterback in place of Lamar Jackson (knee). Andrews now has at least four grabs in three straight games, but it remains to be seen how his production will be affected if he's forced to operate with Huntley as his quarterback again in a Week 14 road divisional clash against the Steelers.