Andrews brought in six of 11 targets for 76 yards in the Ravens' 27-13 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Andrews led the Ravens' pass catchers across the stat sheet with his strong effort, one that featured a season-high target tally. The third-year tight end has now recorded at least five receptions and 61 yards in each of his last five games, hitting his stride at the most critical time of the season. Andrews will look to help the Ravens secure playoff positioning and continue serving as one of Lamar Jackson's most consistent targets in a favorable Week 17 matchup against the Bengals.