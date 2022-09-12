Andrews caught five of seven targets for 52 yards Sunday against the Jets.

The star tight end played the most snaps of any Baltimore skill position player but it was the receivers that provided much of the fantasy production with Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman combining for over 100 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Andrews was solid nonetheless, reeling in five of his team-leading seven targets. Though Andrews' yardage output wasn't gaudy and he didn't find the end zone in Week 1, his usage was still promising. He will face the Miami secondary in Week 2 in Baltimore's home opener.