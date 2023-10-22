Andrews recorded four receptions on six targets for 63 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 38-6 win over the Lions.

Andrews played his part in Baltimore's blowout win, catching touchdowns of eight and 11 yards, while chipping in a long gain of 22 yards. It was his second multi-touchdown performance of the season, and he now has five overall. As expected, Andrews has remained a focal point of the Ravens' offense, as he now has at least four catches in every game and at least 60 yards in each of his last four contests.