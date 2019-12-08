Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Plans to play Thursday

The injury that forced Andrews out of Sunday's win over the Bills is being described as a thigh bruise, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Zrebiec adds that coach John Harbaugh indicated that the tight end's injury isn't serious, while noting that Andrews expects to play this coming Thursday against the Jets.

