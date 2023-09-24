Andrews recorded four receptions on five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 22-19 overtime loss to the Colts.

With Odell Beckham (ankle) sidelined, targets were expected to condense in Baltimore with Andrews being a primary candidate to see significant volume. Instead, Zay Flowers led the team with 10 targets while Andrews finished a distant second. It's been an uneven start to the new season, as he missed Week 1 with an injury of his own and now has nine receptions for 80 yards and a touchdown across two contests since.