Andrews has been added to the Ravens' Week 5 injury report as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Andrews was completely absent from Wednesday's injury report, a hint that his thigh issue may have been sustained during practice. How much the star tight end is able to do in Friday's session should go a long way in determining whether his status for Sunday's upcoming contest against the Bengals is in any jeopardy.