Andrews (glute) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice.

This is a new injury for Andrews. He's coming off a disappointing one-catch performance against the Steelers and has posted fewer receiving yards than Isaiah Likely in each of Baltimore's last two games. If Andrews is available Sunday, both he and Likely could be heavily involved in the passing game against a Bengals defense that has allowed the most catches, receiving yards and touchdowns in the NFL to tight ends. Andrews would probably avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game if he returns to full participation Friday.