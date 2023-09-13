Andrews (quadriceps) is participating in Wednesday's practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Wednesday's officially injury report will reveal whether Andrews is practicing in full or listed as 'limited,' but it appears that the star tight end is making progress as Week 2's divisional matchup in Cincinnati approaches. Andrews logged a trio of limited practices last week before ultimately ending up inactive, while Isaiah Likely caught just one target for a four-yard gain while filling in as Baltimore's top tight end.