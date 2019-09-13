Play

Andrews (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

Andrews was held out of practice Friday and added to the injury report, but Adam Schefter of ESPN relays that the tight end is expected to play. Confirmation will be available around 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday when the Ravens release their Week 2 inactive list. If Andrews unexpectedly lands on that list, Hayden Hurst and Nick Boyle would be tasked with additional snaps at tight end, while wide receivers Marquise Brown (hip), Willie Snead, Miles Boykin, Chris Moore and Seth Roberts all would be reasonable candidates to get extra looks from QB Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will face a Cardinals defense that yielded 385 yards to Matthew Stafford last week, including a 6-131-1 receiving line for TE T.J. Hockenson.

