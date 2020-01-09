Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Questionable for divisional round

Andrews (ankle) is listed as questionable for Saturday's divisional-round game versus the Titans.

Andrews has dealt with a knee injury and then an ankle issue since Week 14, the latter of which held him out of the Ravens' regular-season finale. Coming off the team's bye, he maintained limited practices throughout this week but still enters the weekend with a designation. Assuming he avoids the inactive list when it's released about 90 minutes before Saturday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, he should serve as the top tight end option for Lamar Jackson.

