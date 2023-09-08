Andrews (quad) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans after being limited in practice this week.

With Andrews officially listed as questionable, the tight end's status will be worth tracking closely as Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff approaches. Look for added context regarding his Week 1 status to arrive late Saturday or early Sunday via national reporters such as Adam Schefter or Ian Rapoport, but if Andrews is limited or out this weekend, Isaiah Likely would be in line for added snaps versus Houston.