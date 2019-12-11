Ravens' Mark Andrews: Questionable to face Jets
Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
After being listed as a non-participant Monday on the Ravens' first injury report, Andrew upgraded to limited activity Tuesday and Wednesday. Though the Ravens are facing a quick turnaround for the Week 15 matchup, Andrews appears to be trending in the right direction to play. In the event Andrews is a surprise inactive Thursday or is limited in the contest, Hayden Hurst would presumably step in as the Ravens' top pass-catching tight end.
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Elevates to 'limited' Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Gets in some jogging Tuesday•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Listed as non-participant Monday•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Injury viewed as minor•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Plans to play Thursday•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Exits Sunday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.