Ravens' Mark Andrews: Questionable to face Jets

Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

After being listed as a non-participant Monday on the Ravens' first injury report, Andrew upgraded to limited activity Tuesday and Wednesday. Though the Ravens are facing a quick turnaround for the Week 15 matchup, Andrews appears to be trending in the right direction to play. In the event Andrews is a surprise inactive Thursday or is limited in the contest, Hayden Hurst would presumably step in as the Ravens' top pass-catching tight end.