Andrews is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Bengals, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Andrews suffered the injury while being dragged down just short of the end zone on Baltimore's first offensive possession. After walking off the field, he was briefly examined in the blue tent before going into the locker room.
