Andrews caught three of five targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Colts.

Lamar Jackson only needed to attempt 23 passes on the afternoon, and while Andrews did tie Marquise Brown for the team lead in targets, the modest volume didn't translate into much production. Fellow tight end Nick Boyle wound up leading the Ravens with only 46 receiving yards. After scoring five TDs in the first five games of the year, Andrews has now failed to get into the end zone in three straight heading into another tough matchup against the Patriots in Week 10.