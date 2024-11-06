Andrews caught both of his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 41-10 win over the Broncos.

Andrews' performance in Week 9 was a big letdown following a three-game breakout in the previous three contests in which the veteran scored four touchdowns in that span. The 29-year-old's two targets accounted for his lowest total since Week 4, as he wasn't a major part of the game plan against a stingy Denver defense. Heading into Week 10, Andrews will look to bounce back against the division-rival Bengals in what projects to be a high-scoring affair.