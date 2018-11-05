Ravens' Mark Andrews: Reaches 50 yards
Andrews caught three of six targets for 50 yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to Pittsburgh.
Nick Boyle may be the starter and Hayden Hurst the first-round pick, but Andrews is the tight end Baltimore trusts to take the field on passing downs. The rookie third-round selection enters a Week 10 bye on pace for a 37-434-4 receiving line on 57 targets, while neither Boyle nor Hurst has made much of a dent. The Ravens may want to find more snaps for Andrews if they use the bye week as an opportunity to make major changes to their stagnant offense.
