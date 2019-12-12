Ravens' Mark Andrews: Ready to roll Thursday
Andrews (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the Jets.
Andrews was unable to make it through the first half of Sunday's 24-17 win over the Bills, finishing the afternoon with one catch for 14 yards on nine offensive snaps. He was then listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report, but the Ravens upgraded him to limited participation Tuesday and Wednesday, ultimately deeming the tight end questionable. With his active status now confirmed, Andrews should have a major role in the Baltimore passing game, though his target volume had been trending down even before Sunday's injury. The tight end drew no more than six targets each of the past four weeks, instead getting by on efficiency (11.6 yards per target) and touchdowns (two). The Jets have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points to tight ends, but they appear far more vulnerable with safety Jamal Adams (ankle) out of the lineup.
