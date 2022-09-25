Andrews brought in eight of 11 targets for 89 yards and two touchdowns in the Ravens' 37-26 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Andrews led the Ravens in receptions, receiving yards and targets across the board, hauling in five- and 16-yard touchdown passes along the way. The star tight end has 17 receptions and a trio of scores in the last two games alone, and he should once again play an integral role in a Week 4 home showdown against the Bills.