Ravens' Mark Andrews: Reels in second touchdown of 2018
Andrews hauled in his lone reception for an eight-yard touchdown against the Steelers.
Baltimore only targeted tight ends five times on Sunday but Andrews was able to make his only opportunity count as he found the end zone for the second time this season. Andrews was averaging 3.3 targets per game coming into the Saints game, so it's not unreasonable to expect a slight uptick in volume in Week 8 against the Panthers.
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Targeted four times in win•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Showing big-play ability•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Catches first NFL touchdown•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Three catches in debut•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Finally comes through in preseason•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Back to practicing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Does the influx of running back injuries have you hankering for a trade? Or are you looking...
-
Week 8 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
With trades and injuries shaking up the NFL landscape, Jamey Eisenberg dives into the waiver...
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?