Andrews hauled in his lone reception for an eight-yard touchdown against the Steelers.

Baltimore only targeted tight ends five times on Sunday but Andrews was able to make his only opportunity count as he found the end zone for the second time this season. Andrews was averaging 3.3 targets per game coming into the Saints game, so it's not unreasonable to expect a slight uptick in volume in Week 8 against the Panthers.

More News
Our Latest Stories