Ravens' Mark Andrews: Rested Friday
Andrews, who was absent from Friday's practice, is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Per the report, the tight end's absence Friday was simply rest-related. We'll circle back later in the day to verify his Week 2 injury designation, or lack thereof, but it looks like Andrews -- who hauled in all eight of his targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in Week 1's blowout win over Miami -- will be available this weekend.
