Andrews, who was absent from Friday's practice, is expected to play Sunday against the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per the report, the tight end's absence Friday was simply rest-related. We'll circle back later in the day to verify his Week 2 injury designation, or lack thereof, but it looks like Andrews -- who hauled in all eight of his targets for 108 yards and a touchdown in Week 1's blowout win over Miami -- will be available this weekend.