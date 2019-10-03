Play

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Returns to limited practice

Andrews (foot) was officially limited at practice Thursday.

Andrews didn't practice Wednesday, but unlike Week 4, when he also sat out practice Thursday, he was back out there for the team's second practice of the week. At this stage, Andrews' status for Sunday's game against the Steelers doesn't seem to be in danger, though it's possible that come Friday the Ravens could still end up listing the tight end as questionable for the contest.

