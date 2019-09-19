Play

Andrews (foot) returned to a limited practice Thursday.

Andrews sat out Wednesday's practice, but his return to the field Thursday bodes well for his chances of being fine for Sunday's game against the Chiefs. It remains to be seen, however, if the tight end will be listed as questionable for the contest or head into the weekend with no injury designation.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories