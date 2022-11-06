Andrews (knee/shoulder) has been downgraded to out for Monday's game against the Saints.
Andrews won't travel with the Ravens to New Orleans, which sets the stage for Isaiah Likely to serve as the team's top pass-catching tight end Monday night. Andrews will now target a potential return to action on Nov. 20 against the Panthers, following Baltimore's Week 10 bye.
More News
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Doubtful for primetime game•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Still unable to practice•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Remains sidelined Friday•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Sitting out first Week 9 practice•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Dealing with two minor injuries•
-
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Escapes major injury•