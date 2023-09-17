Andrews (quadriceps) caught five of eight targets for 45 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-24 win over Cincinnati.

Andrews led the Ravens in targets in his season debut, and the productive tight end found the end zone from three yards out in the third quarter. Baltimore beefed up its receiving corps with the offseason additions of Odell Beckham in free agency and Zay Flowers in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, but Beckham didn't play in the second half due to an ankle injury. Even if every key pass catcher is available in Week 3 against the Colts, Andrews projects to remain in the upper echelon of fantasy tight ends as long as he's healthy.