Ravens' Mark Andrews: Scores on huge play
Andrews caught both of his targets for 83 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 22-10 win over the Chargers.
Most of Andrews' production came on a stellar 68-yard catch and run for his third touchdown of the season. While the surprising big night will certainly generate some buzz in the fantasy community, it is important to note that the rookie tight end saw just two targets all game. In fact, Andrews is averaging just 2.2 targets per game since Lamar Jackson took over after Baltimore's Week 10 bye, compared to the 3.4 he was seeing with Joe Flacco. The tight end position has been rather thin this season, so Andrews should still generate interest against the Browns next week. Just be wary that he will probably need a big play or two to meet value with such a limited target share.
