Andrews registered five catches (on six targets) for 58 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 38-6 win against the Browns.

Andrews is well on his way to a second consecutive double-digit touchdown season, after scoring two first-half TDs against a Cleveland defense that was without Mack Wilson (knee), Greedy Williams (shoulder), and Grant Delpit (Achilles) for Week 1. The third-year tight end now has five scores in his past three outings against the divisional rival Browns and nine total TDs over his past eight regular-season appearances. During Week 2 Andrews will face a Texans defense that surrendered six catches, 50 receiving yards, and a touchdown to Kansas City's Travis Kelce during its season opener.