Andrews caught all five of his targets for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Browns.

Andrews scored a seven-yard touchdown with 11 seconds left in the first half, then added an 18-yard touchdown in the fourth as the Ravens padded their lead. The productive tight end led the team in targets as Lamar Jackson threw it only 19 times with the Ravens content to keep the clock running with a run-heavy approach after taking the lead over a Browns team that was missing Deshaun Watson (shoulder). Despite the modest volume, Andrews delivered his first multi-touchdown game since Week 3 of last season. He'll remain a set-and-forget fantasy play at tight end in Week 5 against the rival Steelers.