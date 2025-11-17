Andrews had three receptions on five targets for 32 yards while taking his only carry for a 35-yard touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 win over the Browns.

Andrews was the unlikely hero in Sunday's comeback victory when he took a direct snap from under center -- attempting to convert on fourth and short -- that wound up going for 35 yards and the game-winning score. The veteran tight end managed to extend his modest touchdown streak to three games, albeit in an unexpected fashion (zero career rushing touchdowns). Andrews' recent scoring binge has elevated him into must-start territory against the Jets next Sunday.