Andrews recorded six receptions on 10 targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Steelers.

The Ravens ran a pass-heavy gameplan against the Steelers, and Andrews benefitted with a season-best 10 targets. His performance still left something to be desired, as he wasn't particularly efficient with the opportunity and was held without a catch of more than 20 yards for the first time this season. Even so, Andrews has had a strong start to his campaign, recording either a touchdown or more than 50 receiving yards in three of his four contests.