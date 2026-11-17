Andrews brought in all eight targets for 82 yards in the Ravens' 23-20 loss to the Chargers on Monday night.

Andrews eased Jacoby Brissett into his team debut by putting on a pretty convincing Trey McBride impression, as the former mustered season-best totals across all three components of his receiving line. Andrews' instant chemistry with Brissett was certainly encouraging after the Ravens' passing attack's moribund state over the prior two contests, and the veteran tight end could continue thriving in a Week 11 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday.