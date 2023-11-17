Andrews suffered a serious ankle injury in Thursday's 34-20 win over the Bengals and is unlikely to return this season, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Andrews suffered the injury early in the first quarter and was quickly ruled out. To understand the full extent of the damage to his ankle, Andrews is set to undergo an MRI on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Isaiah Likely is a candidate to step up at tight end in Andrews' absence, though he did not record a catch in Thursday's win.