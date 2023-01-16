Andrews is listed as active for Sunday's playoff opener against the Bengals.
Andrews was rested during the Ravens' regular-season finale with an eye toward keeping him healthy for the team's postseason run. Now that he's back in the lineup, Andrews will reclaim his key role in Baltimore's passing attack. Over the course of 15 games this season, the star tight end led the team's pass-catching corps with 73 catches on 113 targets for 847 yards and five TDs.
