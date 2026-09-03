Andrews is one of four tight ends on the Ravens' 53-man roster, along with Durham Smythe, Matthew Hibner and Josh Cuevas.

Unlike previous years, when he had Isaiah Likely breathing down his neck, Andrews isn't projected to have much competition for targets at his position. Smythe is a blocking specialist who averages fewer than 10 receiving yards per game in his career, while Hibner and Cuevas are rookie Day 3 draft picks. Andrews will be 31 years old when the 2026 regular season kicks off, and he averaged a career-low 24.8 receiving yards per game in 2025, so age-related decline seems to be his biggest concern from a fantasy standpoint.