Andrews hauled in seven passes (nine targets) for 61 yards in Sunday's 23-17 loss to New England.

Andrews' touchdown drought extended to four games, but he was able to set new highs in receptions and yards. The fact that 61 yards represents the star tight end's season high is a reflection of the down year he is having following a breakout 2019 campaign. Part of the blame can be placed on Lamar Jackson's regression as a pocket passer, but the duo took a step forward despite the losing effort. Given how shallow the tight end position is, Andrews remains a top fantasy option heading into an AFC bout against the Titans in Week 11, especially with fellow tight end Nick Boyle (14 receptions, 113 yards and two touchdowns in 2020) suffering a season-ending knee injury Sunday.