Andrews (undisclosed) is scheduled to return to practice Wednesday, with coach John Harbaugh saying Monday that he's still in "don't push the panic button" mode, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

A return to practice would put Andrews right on track for the season opener Sunday against Houston, while another absence Wednesday would warrant skepticism about Harbaugh's persistent optimism. The coach has repeatedly downplayed the injury and said he expects Andrews back in practice this week, though the tight end has been sidelined for nearly two weeks after another missed practice Monday. All eyes will be on Andrews' status Wednesday when the Ravens release their first official injury report of the 2023 season.