Andrews caught two of three targets for a career-high 59 yards in Sunday's win over the Broncos.

The rookie continues to show impressive pass-catching ability, particularly down the seam. His catches went for 29 and 30 yards, respectively; his second catch went for 29 yards after Joe Flacco tried him deep down the field on the previous play, showing the veteran's trust in Andrews to make big plays. Fellow rookie Hayden Hurst (foot) is nearing a return, but Andrews is making a case to stay involved in the offense with strong performance after strong performance. Andrews and the Ravens hit the road to face the Steelers in Week 4.