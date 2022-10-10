Andrews had eight receptions (10 targets) for 89 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Bengals.

Andrews was seemingly quarterback Lamar Jackson's first and second reads in the passing game, as only one other Baltimore receiver (Devin Duvernay) saw more than two targets in the narrow win. The star tight end was coming off of an uncharacteristic two-catch dud last week, so a return to prominence was a welcomed sight for his fantasy managers. Andrews should sit in his usual spot near the top of the weekly tight end projections heading into a matchup against the Giants next Sunday.